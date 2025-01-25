What's the story

The Australian Open 2025 women's singles final witnessed a thrilling face-off between world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 14 seed Madison Keys on Saturday.

Two-time defending champion Sabalenka was forced to dig deep before losing 3-6, 6-2, 5-7.

The final was held on Rod Laver Arena as Keys pulled off a solid win in front of a packed house.