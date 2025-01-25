Madison Keys lifts her maiden Australian Open crown: Stats
What's the story
The Australian Open 2025 women's singles final witnessed a thrilling face-off between world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 14 seed Madison Keys on Saturday.
Two-time defending champion Sabalenka was forced to dig deep before losing 3-6, 6-2, 5-7.
The final was held on Rod Laver Arena as Keys pulled off a solid win in front of a packed house.
Records
Sabalenka's run comes to an end
Sabalenka was on a 20-match winning run at the Australian Open. She won titles here in 2023 and 2024.
Overall, she owns a win-loss record of 28-6 in Melbourne. Sabalenka has a win-loss record of 83-24 at Grand Slams.
She is a three-time Grand Slam winner and played her fifth final (twice runners-up).
Records
Maiden Grand Slam win for Keys
Keys won her maiden Grand Slam singles title. USA's Keys became the first from her nation to win a Slam since Coco Gauff's 2023 US Open win.
As per WTA, by beating Sabalenka, Keys has become the first to beat both number one and number two in a Grand Slam since Svetlana Kuznetsova at 2009 Roland Garros and Serena Williams in 2005 Australian Open.
Details
Match stats and H2H record
Keys doled out six aces compared to three from Sabalenka. The latter also committed four double faults with Keys committing none.
Keys had a 69% win on the 1st serve and a 48% win on the 2nd.
She converted 4/9 break points.
In terms of the head-to-head record, Keys owns a 2-4 win-loss record against Sabalenka on the WTA Tour.
Imn
34-10 win-loss record for Keys at AO
With this win, Keys has raced to a 34-10 win-loss record at the Australian Open. Before this, she was a two-time semi-finalist here.
Overall, Keys has raced to a 116-45 win-loss record at Grand Slams. This was her 2nd Slam final.
Keys also picked her 2nd title of the year. She defeated Jessica Pegula to win the Adelaide International title.
Record
Unique record for Keys
As per Opta, Keys is the first player in the Open Era to win the title at the Australian Open with only three-setters from the fourth round to the final.
She beat Elina Svitolina in the quarters (3-6, 6-3, 6-4) and Iga Swiatek in the semis (5-7, 6-1, 7-6).
Opta stats
Keys enters record books
Keys is the first player to win a women's singles Grand Slam title after having saved a match point en route since Swiatek at Roland Garros 2024 and the first at the Australian Open since Naomi Osaka in 2021.
Keys is the fourth player this decade to beat the World No. 1 and World No. 2 in the same tournament.
Do you know?
Do you know?
Only Flavia Pennetta (49), Goran Ivanisevic (48) and Marion Bartoli (47) in the Open Era have appeared in more main draws to win their first singles Grand Slam title than Keys (46).
Information
Other major records attained in this match
Keys has extended her winning streak to 12 matches. It's the longest of her career, as per WTA. This final was also the first between players who had won a lead-up tournament since the Australian Open moved to its January calendar position in 1987.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
MADI’S MELBOURNE MOMENT!!! 🏆✨@Madison_Keys defeats the World No. 1 to claim her FIRST Grand Slam title!#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/8gvDnx6u5d— wta (@WTA) January 25, 2025