Former Indian cricketer and current SA20 broadcaster, Robin Uthappa, has lauded the impact of the T20 league on South African cricket.

Speaking exclusively to them, he emphasized on the high standard of the tournament and its potential for growth.

"I think the standard has been pretty phenomenal," Uthappa said. He further added that this is incredibly exciting for South African cricket and he's certain it will go from strength to strength from here.

