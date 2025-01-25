All-round J&K defeat Mumbai in Ranji Trophy after 10 years
What's the story
In a historic win, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) defeated Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy on January 25, marking their first win against the team in a decade.
The match was played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC.
Despite Shardul Thakur's brilliant 119 runs for Mumbai in their second innings, J&K chased down a target of 205 runs with five wickets remaining on Day 3.
Match highlights
J&K's top order sets the pace
J&K's top order comprising Shubham Khajuria (45), Yawer Hassan (24), and Vivrant Sharma (34) laid a solid foundation for the run chase.
The win was eventually sealed by Abid Mushtaq and wicketkeeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan.
This win is especially important as it comes after a 10-year gap, with their last win against Mumbai being in 2014 at Wankhede Stadium.
Player performance
Rohit Sharma's return to Ranji Trophy
India's Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, returned to the Ranji Trophy after over nine years.
However, he failed to make an impact in the first innings as he was dismissed for a single-digit score.
His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal also failed to score much.
Mumbai's batting order crumbled until Thakur came to the rescue with a vital 51 that took them to 120/10.
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Shivam Dube also failed to shine.
Game progression
J&K pacers dominate, Mumbai fights back
J&K's pacers Umar Nazir and Yudhvir Singh ran riot in the field, picking four wickets each.
In reply to Mumbai's first innings total, opener Khajuria and Mushtaq helped J&K put 206 on the board, taking an 86-run lead.
Despite Mumbai's five-wicket haul by Mohit Avasthi, J&K didn't lose their momentum.
In the second innings, Rohit displayed intent with a 35-ball 28 but was sent back by Yudhvir.
Match conclusion
Thakur and Kotian lead Mumbai's fightback
Mumbai's second innings witnessed a brilliant fightback from Thakur and Tanush Kotian.
While Kotian played a second fiddle with 62 runs off 136 balls, Thakur stole the limelight with a brilliant 119-run knock off 135 balls, which included 18 fours.
Despite their efforts, Mumbai was bundled out for 290, setting a target of 205 runs for J&K to chase down in the match's final innings.
Stats
Second FC ton for Thakur
Thakur smashed his second First-Class ton.
Across 123 innings, the all-rounder has raced to 2,284 runs while averaging just over 18.5, as per ESPNcricinfo (50s: 14).
Notably, with his latest score of 119, the all-rounder has surpassed his previous highest score of 109.
Thakur, who took two wickets in the game, also boasts 279 wickets in the format.
Rohit
Rohit's return to domestic cricket ends in disappointment
Rohit returned to domestic cricket after nearly a decade. But his comeback was short-lived as he recorded scores worth 3 and 28.
In his last 17 First-Class innings, Rohit has hit only one half-century. 11 of his scores have been under 10.
The 28 runs against J&K is his 2nd-highest score in this abysmal run. This was third 20-plus score in this torrid run.