What's the story

In a historic win, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) defeated Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy on January 25, marking their first win against the team in a decade.

The match was played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC.

Despite Shardul Thakur's brilliant 119 runs for Mumbai in their second innings, J&K chased down a target of 205 runs with five wickets remaining on Day 3.