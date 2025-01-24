Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur stuns J&K with 2nd FC ton
Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur showcased his batting prowess with a brilliant second First-Class century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.
Thakur reached the milestone off 105 balls, smashing 15 boundaries along the way. He is currently batting at 113* off 119 at the end of Day 2.
Notably, his innings played a pivotal role in rescuing Mumbai's innings (274/7) after a shaky start.
Match turnaround
Thakur and Kotian's partnership rescues Mumbai
Thakur didn't have to do it alone. He received able support from Tanush Kotian, who scored a gutsy half-century off 92 balls, including six fours.
Notably, Kotian has scored an unbeaten 58 off 119 balls.
Their partnership was instrumental for their team, which was reeling at 101/7 before the two batters took control.
Before they arrived at the crease, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal were Mumbai's top scorers with 28 and 26 runs, respectively.
Match so far
Mumbai lead by 188 runs at end of Day 2
On Day 1 of the match, J&K bowlers were able to dismiss Mumbai for a paltry 120 runs, while Thakur managed 51 runs.
However, Mumbai's bowlers fought back strongly and restricted J&K to 206 runs. J&K got an 86-run lead in the first innings. Shardul managed 2/39 with the ball.
Currently, at the end of day 2, Mumbai have managed 274/7, leading by 188 runs.
Stats
Thakur's FC stats in a brief
Thakur, who just smashed his second First-Class ton is currently playing in his 89th FC match.
Across 123 innings, the all-rounder has raced to 2,278 runs while averaging just over 18.5, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Notably, with his current score of 113* the all-rounder has surpassed his previous highest score of 109.
As mentioned he now owns two FC hundreds and 14 fifties.
