Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur showcased his batting prowess with a brilliant second First-Class century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.

Thakur reached the milestone off 105 balls, smashing 15 boundaries along the way. He is currently batting at 113* off 119 at the end of Day 2.

Notably, his innings played a pivotal role in rescuing Mumbai's innings (274/7) after a shaky start.

