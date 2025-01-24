What's the story

Pakistan are preparing for the second Test against West Indies in Multan, looking to complete a series sweep.

The team's head coach, Aaqib Javed, has defended their spin-heavy strategy despite criticism from former players and analysts.

The strategy helped Pakistan win by 127 runs in three days in the first Test.

Spinners Sajid Khan (9 wickets), Noman Ali (6 wickets), and Abrar Ahmed (5 wickets) were instrumental in the win.

Here are the details.