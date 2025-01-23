Kuhnemann hopeful to join Australia's Test squad post thumb surgery
What's the story
Australian cricketer Matthew Kuhnemann has remained optimistic about his recovery from a recent thumb injury.
The left-arm orthodox spinner suffered a compound dislocation and fracture in his right thumb during a Big Bash League (BBL) match last week.
However, despite the setback, he is now almost pain-free after undergoing surgery and participating in cricket activities in Brisbane.
Recovery process
Kuhnemann's injury and recovery
Kuhnemann's injury happened in Brisbane Heat's five-wicket loss to Hobart Hurricanes.
He was rushed to the hospital where his dislocated thumb was repositioned and a pin was inserted into the fracture through surgery.
Despite the severity of his injury, Kuhnemann has made a swift recovery.
He bowled eight overs at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday, batted against throw-downs from Heat and Queensland bowling coach Andy Bichel, and even managed to take some catches.
Anticipated return
Kuhnemann awaits clearance to join Australia's Test squad
Kuhnemann is now waiting for an official clearance to join Australia's Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka, which gets underway on January 29.
He told reporters that he feels good but needs to consult with Australia's medical staff before getting the clearance.
"Nothing's official yet," Kuhnemann said. "I think it was more about just ticking off the boxes each day this week, and so far it's gone to plan."
Protective measures
Kuhnemann's protective measures and confidence post-surgery
To safeguard his right thumb, Kuhnemann has gotten a plastic thumb splint made.
He can wear it during games without the need to take it off as it is on his non-bowling hand.
Having broken the same thumb before and worn a similar splint, he was confident about its effectiveness.
"This is a conversation I had with the surgeons and doctors and it's really stable now," Kuhnemann said about his surgically repaired thumb.
Squad selection
Kuhnemann's potential role in Australia's Test squad
Before his injury, Kuhnemann was a strong candidate for the first Test in Galle.
He featured in three Tests in India in 2023 as part of a three-man spin attack with offspinners Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.
The selectors have preferred a left-arm orthodox spinner to complement Lyon, putting Kuhnemann in line for selection if only two spinners are picked.
However, even if he joins the squad, his fitness to play will still need to be assessed.