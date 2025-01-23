Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur's half-century rescues Mumbai after batting collapse
What's the story
Shardul Thakur aka "Lord" turned out to be a savior for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Jammu & Kashmir.
Notably, the all-rounder's brilliant half-century arrived at a time when Mumbai was reeling at 47/7.
Additionally, Thakur scored 51 runs off just 56 deliveries, taking his team to a total of 120 in their first innings on Thursday (January 23).
Batting woes
Mumbai's star-studded lineup fails to deliver
The match attracted a lot of attention owing to the presence of Indian cricket stars such as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
However, their presence did not help Mumbai as they were sent packing early in the match.
Sharma, who is also the Team India skipper, could only score three runs before being dismissed by Umar Nazir.
Meanwhile, his opening partner Jaiswal also had a brief stay at the crease, scoring just four runs.
Bowling supremacy
J&K's bowling attack dominates Mumbai
Jammu & Kashmir's bowling attack was too much for Mumbai.
Auqib Nabi sent Jaiswal back with a delivery that moved dangerously off the fresh wicket at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the squad for the Champions Trophy, was caught at mid-on off pacer Yudhvir Singh after managing just 11 runs.
Notably, Mir was the chief destructor in J&K's bowling attack, taking four of the top seven wickets.
Crucial partnership
Thakur and Kotian's partnership gives Mumbai hope
Despite the setbacks, Mumbai got some respite in a crucial 63-run stand between Thakur and Tanush Kotian.
Meanwhile, Kotian added 26 runs to this partnership, taking their team past the 100-run mark.
Additionally, this late surge gave a glimmer of hope to Mumbai, who were earlier reeling under J&K's bowling onslaught.
Currently, at stumps, J&K lead by 54 runs managing 174/7, while Mohit Avasthi had three scalps (3/34).
Notably, Thakur also picked up one wicket (29 runs in 13 overs).