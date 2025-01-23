What's the story

Shardul Thakur aka "Lord" turned out to be a savior for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Jammu & Kashmir.

Notably, the all-rounder's brilliant half-century arrived at a time when Mumbai was reeling at 47/7.

Additionally, Thakur scored 51 runs off just 56 deliveries, taking his team to a total of 120 in their first innings on Thursday (January 23).