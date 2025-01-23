Mumbai Cricket Association sets Guinness World Record at Wankhede Stadium
What's the story
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has created a new Guinness World Record for the 'Largest Cricket Ball Sentence.'
The feat was achieved as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the legendary Wankhede Stadium.
The record-breaking event came on the anniversary of the iconic stadium's first-ever international match in 1975, when India took on the West Indies.
Here are further details.
Dedication
Record dedicated to late Eknath Solkar and other players
The MCA honored the late Eknath Solkar, who recorded a century in the inaugural match, and other departed Mumbai cricketers who have contributed immensely to cricket.
To create this record, a total of 14,505 cricket balls (leather) were used on the Wankhede Stadium's field.
The sentence formed was: Fifty Years of Wankhede Stadium.
Distribution
MCA to distribute record-setting balls among aspiring cricketers
The MCA has also announced that it will distribute the balls used in setting this record, among budding cricketers from schools, clubs, and NGOs in Mumbai. This would inspire them to achieve greater heights in their careers.
"This Guinness World Records title is a reflection of Mumbai cricket's passion, legacy and relentless pursuit of excellence," said Ajinkya Naik, President of MCA.
Celebrations
MCA's golden jubilee celebrations for Wankhede Stadium
The MCA organized a series of events to celebrate the stadium's golden jubilee.
These included felicitating captains of Mumbai's men and women's teams, members who played the first-ever First-Class match at Wankhede Stadium (in 1974), former Elected Managing Committee members, and the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai.
The association also honored its groundsmen with a special lunch and health camp named after Polly Umrigar.