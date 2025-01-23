What's the story

US tennis star Ben Shelton has taken a stand against the behavior of television broadcasters at the ongoing Australian Open.

The 22-year-old was shocked, he said during the post-match presentation on Wednesday, adding that some interviews were "negative" and "disrespectful."

This comes after Channel Nine presenter Tony Jones had to apologize for making derogatory comments about Novak Djokovic on air.

Notably, Shelton will take on world number one Jannik Sinner in the semi-final.