Ben Shelton slams 'disrespectful' broadcasters at Australian Open
What's the story
US tennis star Ben Shelton has taken a stand against the behavior of television broadcasters at the ongoing Australian Open.
The 22-year-old was shocked, he said during the post-match presentation on Wednesday, adding that some interviews were "negative" and "disrespectful."
This comes after Channel Nine presenter Tony Jones had to apologize for making derogatory comments about Novak Djokovic on air.
Notably, Shelton will take on world number one Jannik Sinner in the semi-final.
Player's perspective
Shelton highlights 'embarrassing' treatment of players
Shelton was dismayed at how players were treated by broadcasters.
He said, "I don't think that the guy who mocked Novak, I don't think that was just a single event." He added, "I've noticed it with different people, not just myself."
The American player pointed to an interview with fellow countryman Learner Tien as an example of this disrespectful behavior.
Personal experience
Shelton criticizes broadcasters' comments during his interviews
Shelton also highlighted examples from his own interviews that he deemed inappropriate.
After his victory against Gael Monfils, interviewer Roger Rasheed joked about their age difference, to which Shelton replied asking if it was a racial joke.
After his win against Lorenzo Sonego, another interviewer implied that the crowd would favor his opponent in the semi-final.
Call for change
Shelton calls for change in broadcasters' approach
Shelton ended his press conference by saying, "I feel like broadcasters should be helping us grow our sport and help these athletes who just won matches on the biggest stage enjoy one of their biggest moments."
He said there has been too much negativity from the broadcasters and they need to change their approach.