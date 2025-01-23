What's the story

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has praised Varun Chakravarthy for his phenomenal performance in India's opening T20I against England at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Chakravarthy's brilliant spell, where he took three wickets and restricted England to 132/10, played a key role in India's seven-wicket win.

Chopra emphasized that since his return to the national team last year, Chakravarthy has been entrusted with bowling during the powerplay overs.