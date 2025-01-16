Jasmine Paolini reaches Australian Open 2025 third round: Key stats
What's the story
Jasmine Paolini has reached the third round of the Australian Open 2025. The Italian powerhouse booked her 3rd-round berth with a solid win over Renata Zarazúa on Thursday at the Rod Laver Arena.
Paolini won the contest 6-2, 6-3. Notably, the win means Paolini will face 28th seed Elina Svitolina in the next round.
This was a supreme show from fourth seed Paolini.
Information
A look at the match stats
Paolini doled out 5 aces compared to none from her opponent. Both players committed one double fault each. Paolini had a 67% win on the 1st serve and a 66% win on the 2nd. She also converted 6/11 break points.
Numbers
24-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Paolini has raced to a 24-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Her record at the Australian Open reads as 5-5.
Last year, she reached the 4th round here in Melbourne. Before that, she suffered 4 successive 1st-round exits.
Paolini is a two-time finalist at Grand Slams. She owned an impressive 18-4 record last season.
Do you know?
Svitolina clocks her 100th win at Grand Slams
Paolini and Svitolina will meet for the first time on the WTA Tour. Svitolina reached the 3rd round after taking down Caroline Dolehide. Notably, Svitolina now owns a 100-43 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 27-11 at AO.