What's the story

Jasmine Paolini has reached the third round of the Australian Open 2025. The Italian powerhouse booked her 3rd-round berth with a solid win over Renata Zarazúa on Thursday at the Rod Laver Arena.

Paolini won the contest 6-2, 6-3. Notably, the win means Paolini will face 28th seed Elina Svitolina in the next round.

This was a supreme show from fourth seed Paolini.