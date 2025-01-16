Stephen Fleming steps down as Southern Brave head coach
What's the story
Stephen Fleming has stepped down as the head coach of Southern Brave in The Hundred, citing family reasons for his exit.
He had replaced Mahela Jayawardene ahead of the 2023 season and guided the team to the knockout stages on both occasions.
However, they lost in the eliminator in his first year and lost in the final last season.
New appointment
Adi Birrell to replace Fleming as Southern Brave's head coach
Current Hampshire head coach Adi Birrell will take over from Fleming for the 2025 season.
This comes as part of a wider movement toward stronger connections between Hundred franchises and their host clubs as privatization efforts continue.
Birrell boasts an impressive record in franchise cricket, having guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back Hundred titles.
Role adjustments
Birrell's dual role and Fleming's IPL conflict
Birrell will be the first county head coach to also coach a men's Hundred team, though many have been assistant coaches.
During the Metro Bank Cup, which runs alongside The Hundred, he will resign as Hampshire coach but continue to lead for County Championship and T20 Blast.
Fleming's resignation also avoids a potential conflict of interest with his long association with Chennai Super Kings, an Indian Premier League team partially owned by a rival franchise.
Departure statement
Fleming reflects on his tenure with Southern Brave
In a statement, Fleming said he loved his time with Southern Brave and the opportunity to work in The Hundred.
He said, "I absolutely loved my time at Southern Brave, working in The Hundred and working with a great group of people at Utilita Bowl."
Although he came close to winning twice, he stressed family reasons required more time at home this season.
Leadership transition
Southern Brave's director of cricket comments on coaching change
Giles White, the director of cricket at Southern Brave and Hampshire, lauded Fleming's contribution and welcomed Birrell.
He said, "Stephen created an excellent environment for the players and it has been an enjoyable and successful stint with us... In his place we are delighted to welcome Adi Birrell and look forward to seeing him build on the team's success in 2025."