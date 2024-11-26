Summarize Simplifying... In short The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have assembled a formidable lineup for IPL 2025, with key recruits including Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh, and IPL 2024 winning captain Shreyas Iyer.

The middle order is strengthened by Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, and Nehal Wadhera, while the bowling attack is reinforced by Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

This star-studded team is expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

Iyer is likely to be the team skipper (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings' strongest playing XI

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:05 pm Nov 26, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Punjab Kings (PBKS) will field a strong line-up in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team retained just two uncapped Indian players from their previous squad, heading into the mega auction with a budget of ₹110.50 crore. Their strategic signings included three of the five most expensive players in this year's auction, showing a clear intent to win their first-ever IPL title.

Who will form the top three?

The team's new recruits include Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was brought on board for ₹11 crore after being released by LSG. Prabhsimran Singh, who will double up as a wicket-keeper, was retained for ₹4 crore. The franchise also bagged the services of Shreyas Iyer, the captain of the IPL 2024 winning team, for a whopping ₹26.75 crore. The trio is expected to form PBKS's top three with Iyer likely to be the team skipper.

Here is the middle order

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was signed by PBKS for ₹4.20 crore, his third stint with the franchise. PBKS retained uncapped Indian batter Shashank Singh for ₹5 crore after his stellar showing in the 2024 edition of IPL. The team also picked Nehal Wadhera, an attacking middle-order batter who had previously represented MI in IPL 2023 and 2024, for ₹4.20 crore. These players are expected to significantly bolster the team's middle order.

PBKS strengthens bowling attack for IPL 2025

In a bid to bolster their bowling attack, PBKS signed South African all-rounder Marco Jansen for ₹7 crore. The franchise also used its Right To Match (RTM) card to re-sign left-arm Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh for ₹18 crore. They also got the services of Yuzvendra Chahal, the most successful bowler in IPL history, for another ₹18 crore. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and pacer Kuldeep Sen, who fetched ₹1.5 crore and ₹75 lakh in the auction, are the other specialist bowlers.

Here is PBKS' strongest XI

PBKS' strongest XI for IPL 2025:Marcus Stoinis, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kudeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.