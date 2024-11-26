IPL 2025: Punjab Kings' strongest playing XI
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will field a strong line-up in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team retained just two uncapped Indian players from their previous squad, heading into the mega auction with a budget of ₹110.50 crore. Their strategic signings included three of the five most expensive players in this year's auction, showing a clear intent to win their first-ever IPL title.
Who will form the top three?
The team's new recruits include Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was brought on board for ₹11 crore after being released by LSG. Prabhsimran Singh, who will double up as a wicket-keeper, was retained for ₹4 crore. The franchise also bagged the services of Shreyas Iyer, the captain of the IPL 2024 winning team, for a whopping ₹26.75 crore. The trio is expected to form PBKS's top three with Iyer likely to be the team skipper.
Here is the middle order
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was signed by PBKS for ₹4.20 crore, his third stint with the franchise. PBKS retained uncapped Indian batter Shashank Singh for ₹5 crore after his stellar showing in the 2024 edition of IPL. The team also picked Nehal Wadhera, an attacking middle-order batter who had previously represented MI in IPL 2023 and 2024, for ₹4.20 crore. These players are expected to significantly bolster the team's middle order.
PBKS strengthens bowling attack for IPL 2025
In a bid to bolster their bowling attack, PBKS signed South African all-rounder Marco Jansen for ₹7 crore. The franchise also used its Right To Match (RTM) card to re-sign left-arm Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh for ₹18 crore. They also got the services of Yuzvendra Chahal, the most successful bowler in IPL history, for another ₹18 crore. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and pacer Kuldeep Sen, who fetched ₹1.5 crore and ₹75 lakh in the auction, are the other specialist bowlers.
Here is PBKS' strongest XI
PBKS' strongest XI for IPL 2025:Marcus Stoinis, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kudeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.