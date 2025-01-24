Rohit Sharma suffers twin failures in Ranji Trophy: Key stats
What's the story
Rohit Sharma didn't enjoy a return to the Ranji Trophy as he would have hoped for.
The Indian captain, battling poor form in Tests, managed three runs from 19 balls on Day 1 against Jammu & Kashmir.
He scored 28 in Mumbai's 2nd innings on Day 2 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai.
Mumbai were bundled out for 120 runs in their first innings. J&K managed 206 in response.
Mumbai are 86/5 in their 2nd innings.
Early dismissal
Rohit's return to domestic cricket ends in disappointment
Rohit returned to domestic cricket after nearly a decade.
But his comeback was short-lived on Day 1 as he fell within the first half-hour of play.
Rohit mistimed a pull shot off Umar Nazir and offered an easy catch to J&K captain Paras Dogra.
In the third innings of the match, Rohit was off to a positive start. However, he couldn't convert the same.
He managed 28 from 35 balls. Yudhvir Singh dismissed Rohit.
Stats
Rohit's numbers of late for India
Rohit's issues started in the home series against Bangladesh in September 2024. He managed 6, 5, 23, and 8 in the two-Test series.
Thereafter, he scored 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, and 11 in the home series against New Zealand.
Rohit, who played three Tests in India's tour of Australia, scored 3, 6, 10, 3, and 9.
In 2024, Rohit scored 619 Test runs from 14 matches at 24.76.
Information
3rd 20-plus score for Rohit in last 17 FC innings
In his last 17 First-Class innings, Rohit has hit only one half-century. 11 of his scores have been under 10. The 28 runs against J&K is his 2nd-highest score in this abysmal run. This was third 20-plus score in this torrid run.
Batting collapse
Mumbai's batting lineup falters against J&K's bowling attack
Mumbai's decision to bench their top run-scorer of the season, Ayush Mhatre, for Rohit and Jaiswal didn't pay off as both players flopped.
The home team was left in a precarious position at 47/7, despite having other star players like Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Shivam Dube.
However, Shardul Thakur (51) and Tanush Kotian salvaged some pride with a 63-run partnership for the eighth wicket before being dismissed by Auqib Nabi.
Lead secured
J&K take lead despite late wickets
At the end of Day 1's play, J&K were at 174/7 with captain Dogra and fast bowler Charak at the crease.
Despite a late flurry of wickets, J&K took a lead of 86 runs in their first innings. Shubham Khajuria played a crucial role in this achievement with his half-century.
However, his dismissal by seasoned spinner Shams Mulani triggered a middle-order collapse for the visiting team.