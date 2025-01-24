What's the story

Rohit Sharma didn't enjoy a return to the Ranji Trophy as he would have hoped for.

The Indian captain, battling poor form in Tests, managed three runs from 19 balls on Day 1 against Jammu & Kashmir.

He scored 28 in Mumbai's 2nd innings on Day 2 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai.

Mumbai were bundled out for 120 runs in their first innings. J&K managed 206 in response.

Mumbai are 86/5 in their 2nd innings.