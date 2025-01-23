Arshdeep dismisses concerns over Shami's fitness, praises his performance
What's the story
Arshdeep Singh has downplayed fitness concerns surrounding Mohammed Shami after the senior pacer was left out of India's XI for the first T20I against England in Kolkata.
Shami, despite wearing heavy strapping on his left knee, bowled at full intensity during practice sessions.
However, this sparked speculation among fans and experts, questioning whether lingering swelling in Shami's knee might still be an issue after the demanding training routines.
Here's what the star pacer had to say.
Praise
Arshdeep lauds Shami's bowling skills
Arshdeep also lauded Shami's bowling prowess in a post-match interview with JioCinema after a dominating win in the series opener.
He said, "Just yesterday, I was talking about the same thing with Shami Bhai because when he was bowling, the way the ball was coming out of his hand was absolutely amazing."
Arshdeep further added, "The way the ball is coming out of his hand makes it look like the 22-year-old Shami Bhai is bowling again".
Comeback
Shami's return to cricket after injury
Shami is expected to make his highly anticipated India comeback in the Chennai T20I, as the team works on refining their balance ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.
The veteran pacer spent over a year recovering from an injury sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup, which required surgery.
Meanwhile, Shami made his return to cricket last October, featuring in several domestic matches for Bengal across formats to regain form and match fitness.
Dedication
Shami's dedication to cricket despite injuries
Shami recently shared his eagerness to rejoin the Indian team during a Cricket Association of Bengal event.
He had said, "The hunger to play for the country should never end. If you love it, you will always fight back, no matter how many injuries you face."
Meanwhile, the statement highlights his dedication and commitment to cricket despite facing multiple injuries in his career.
Additionally, this also has reignited hopes amongst fans who are eagerly waiting for the pacer's comeback.