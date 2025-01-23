What's the story

Arshdeep Singh has downplayed fitness concerns surrounding Mohammed Shami after the senior pacer was left out of India's XI for the first T20I against England in Kolkata.

Shami, despite wearing heavy strapping on his left knee, bowled at full intensity during practice sessions.

However, this sparked speculation among fans and experts, questioning whether lingering swelling in Shami's knee might still be an issue after the demanding training routines.

Here's what the star pacer had to say.