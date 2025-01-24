Adam Griffith named Cricket Australia's new pace bowling coach
What's the story
Cricket Australia has announced the appointment of Adam Griffith as the new pace-bowling coach.
The former Tasmania First-Class cricketer will now be responsible for "development and preparation of pace bowlers," the board said in a statement.
Griffith will move into this role from his incumbent position as assistant coach of Victoria, and move to CA's National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.
New role
Griffith comes with McDonald's endorsement
In his new role, Griffith will lead a national strategy to develop seamers, oversee their preparation, provide coaching assistance to the Australian men's and Australia A men's teams, and help develop pace bowling coaches.
Australia's senior men's team's head coach Andrew McDonald was delighted to have Griffith on the coaching setup.
He said, "Adam's expertise across all formats will be invaluable in the preparation of pace bowlers for Australia's national men's teams."
Career highlights
Griffith's extensive coaching experience
Griffith brings a wealth of coaching experience to the role.
He has previously been the senior assistant coach of Western Australia and Perth Scorchers, director of coaching at Tasmania, head coach of Tasmania Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes.
Griffith also served as assistant coach (bowling) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru until the IPL 2024 season.
His international coaching career includes supporting Australia men's sides on bilateral tours in 2012 and 2016, and in the 2019 ICC World Cup in England.