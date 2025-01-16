What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been mulling over a new batting coach for the Indian men's international team, Cricbuzz reported on January 15.

The consideration comes in the wake of a recent slump in Test cricket.

The potential role was discussed during the BCCI's review meeting of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on January 11.

However, it is still unclear if BCCI will go ahead with it.