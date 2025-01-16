Is BCCI mulling over new batting coach for Team India?
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been mulling over a new batting coach for the Indian men's international team, Cricbuzz reported on January 15.
The consideration comes in the wake of a recent slump in Test cricket.
The potential role was discussed during the BCCI's review meeting of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on January 11.
However, it is still unclear if BCCI will go ahead with it.
Staff scrutiny
Current coaching staff and recent performances
The current coaching staff of the Indian team comprises head coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel, assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, and fielding coach T Dilip.
Notably, the Gambhir-led staff does not have a designated batting coach at present. The same has come to light after India's recurrent batting failures, especially in Test cricket.
Performance critique
Criticism over India's batting performance
The legendary Sunil Gavaskar recently criticized India's batting. He questioned what the coaching staff was doing as the team continued to put up dismal performances against New Zealand and Australia.
"What was the coaching staff doing? Batting coach?" Gavaskar asked on Star Sports.
He added that despite facing challenges that weren't insurmountable, the team's performance didn't improve.
Batters
Kohli, Rohit have been under the scanner
The performances of senior Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been under the scanner.
Rohit could only manage 31 runs in three Tests Down Under, which compelled him to voluntarily step down from the final match.
Meanwhile, despite scoring a century in Perth, Kohli failed to build on the momentum and scored only 90 runs in the last four Tests. His recurring dismissals outside the off-stump made headlines.