Pant, Jaiswal in race for Test vice-captaincy: Details here
What's the story
The Indian cricket team is on the brink of a major overhaul, especially in Test cricket.
With Rohit Sharma's captaincy stint nearing its end, the question of who will take up the vice-captain's role looms.
Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the frontrunners for the role under the expected new captain Jasprit Bumrah, PTI reported.
Frontrunner
Pant leads the race for vice-captaincy
Pant, who has made a sensational comeback last year after a horrific accident, is the current favorite for the vice-captain's role.
The BCCI selectors are said to be keen on finding stability in this position.
Although Shubman Gill has previously served as vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is, his name has been ruled out from consideration for this role in Test cricket.
New contender
Jaiswal's leadership potential under consideration
Despite having joined the team just over a year ago, Jaiswal is also being considered for the vice-captaincy, despite not having any leadership experience.
Meanwhile, Pant's previous IPL captaincy stints and proven leadership skills make him a strong candidate.
The need for reliable vice-captain options is further underscored by concerns about Bumrah's injury history possibly limiting his tenure as Test captain.
WTC
India to kick off new WTC cycle
Notably, the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle will begin in June 2025 after the current cycle's final at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
The Indian cricket team will begin their campaign for the 2025-27 WTC cycle with a tour of England.
The five-match Test series is scheduled between June 20 and August 4, 2025.
Rohit will be 38 by then and it remains to be seen if he makes the cut for the tour or not.