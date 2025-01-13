What's the story

The Indian cricket team is on the brink of a major overhaul, especially in Test cricket.

With Rohit Sharma's captaincy stint nearing its end, the question of who will take up the vice-captain's role looms.

Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the frontrunners for the role under the expected new captain Jasprit Bumrah, PTI reported.