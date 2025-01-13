What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has questioned Gautam Gambhir's satisfaction with the current Indian Test team.

This comes after the team suffered back-to-back series defeats against New Zealand and Australia.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik stressed that as head coach, Gambhir has to plan for the future after these defeats.

It must be noted that India have been knocked out from the race of the 2025 World Test Championship final.