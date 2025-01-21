What's the story

Rohit Sharma﻿, the captain of India's Test and ODI sides, is all set to make a comeback to domestic cricket. He will be seen playing for Mumbai in the impending Ranji Trophy round.

The announcement was made on Monday (January 20) as Mumbai unveiled their squad for the match against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23.

Rohit has been toiling in the nets ahead of the fixture.