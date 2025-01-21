Rohit Sharma toils in nets for Ranji Trophy return
What's the story
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India's Test and ODI sides, is all set to make a comeback to domestic cricket. He will be seen playing for Mumbai in the impending Ranji Trophy round.
The announcement was made on Monday (January 20) as Mumbai unveiled their squad for the match against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23.
Rohit has been toiling in the nets ahead of the fixture.
Training session
Intense training ahead of Ranji Trophy
Ahead of the Ranji Trophy game, Rohit was seen sweating it out in a grueling net session, working hard on his game.
His focus was on improving his technique and addressing the recent issues he faced in Test cricket.
This commitment to improving his skills was evident as he worked on various elements of his batting, hoping to correct the shortcomings that have plagued him in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.
Potential impact
Participation in Ranji Trophy
Rohit's decision to play the Ranji Trophy could be a turning point as eyes his Midas touch.
After struggling in the recently-concluded Australia series, domestic cricket could the perfect stage for him to hone his skills and find his groove again.
A strong Ranji Trophy performance could give his confidence a boost, especiall for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
Information
Will Rohit bounce back?
Notably, Rohit last played in the Ranji Trophy back in 2015. His recent outing on India's Test tour of Australia was disappointing as he managed just 31 runs across five innings, following which he stepped down from the XI for the final Test in Sydney.
Squad details
Mumbai's squad for Ranji Trophy
Along with Rohit, the Mumbai squad also features familiar names like Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The team is led by Ajinkya Rahane and features other prominent names like Siddhesh Lad and Shardul Thakur.
This formidable line-up is sure to make a mark in the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches.