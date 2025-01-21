Aryna Sabalenka wins her 19th straight Australian Open match: Stats
Two-time defending women's singles title champion, Aryna Sabalenka, has reached the Australian Open 2025 last four.
Sabalenka claimed a victory in three sets on Tuesday versus 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
The number one seed won the contest 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. The win on the Rod Laver Arena saw Sabalenka extend her Australian Open win record to 19 successive matches.
Massive records for Sabalenka
As per Opta, Sabalenka is the first player to make six consecutive hard court women's singles Grand Slam semi-finals since Serena Williams (US Open 2014 - Australian Open 2017).
Sabalenka is the first player to win 19+ consecutive women's singles matches at the Australian Open since Martina Hingis (27 consecutive wins at the event between 1997 and 2000).
Match stats and H2H record
Both players doled out three aces each. Sabalenka committed three double faults to her opponent's five.
Sabalenka had a 64% win on the 1st serve and a 53% win on the 2nd. She converted 6/8 break points.
In terms of the head-to-head record, Sabalenka has equalled the win-loss tally to 2-2 against Pavlyuchenkova on the WTA Tour.
82-23 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Sabalenka has raced to a 27-5 win-loss record at the Australian Open. She won the tournament in 2023 and 2024. The three-time Grand Slam champion owns an 82-23 win-loss record at Grand Slams.