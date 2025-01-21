IPL 2025: Aakash Chopra weighs in on Delhi Capitals's captaincy
What's the story
The Delhi Capitals (DC) are considering their captaincy options for the 2025 IPL season, with KL Rahul and Axar Patel emerging as top contenders.
Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has highlighted the strengths of both players.
However, this development follows Rishabh Pant's transfer to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Here are the details.
Leadership insights
Chopra highlights Rahul's leadership potential
On his YouTube channel, Chopra stressed Rahul's appointment could greatly enhance DC's brand value.
He highlighted Rahul's vast experience of leading LSG and Punjab Kings and his strategic mind in high-pressure IPL games.
"KL Rahul brings a lot of things. He also brings brand value with him," Chopra said while discussing potential captains for DC in the upcoming IPL 2025.
Captaincy contender
Chopra acknowledges Patel as strong contender
Chopra highlighted Patel as a strong contender for DC's captaincy, praising his consistent performance and calm demeanor, which have made him a key player for the franchise.
"Axar Patel, who has become the Indian team's vice-captain recently, could be the captain there," said Chopra while analyzing potential leaders for DC in IPL 2025.
Leadership praise
Patel's leadership qualities praised by Chopra
Chopra had previously endorsed Patel as captain for the franchise emphasizing the all-rounder's underrated contributions, and tactical acumen.
He also highlighted the respect he commands within the team.
"He is ready. I too advocated that you are taking KL Rahul but it's not mandatory to make him the captain," Chopra said while discussing DC's leadership options for IPL 2025.
Numbers
Recap of Rahul and Patel's IPL career
Rahul has featured in 132 matches racking up 4,638 runs at an average of 45.47.
Additionally, he also owns a strike rate of 134.61 including four tons and 37 fifties with a high score of 132*.
On the other hand Patel an all-rounder has played 150 matches with 1,653 runs, averaging 21.47. He also has a strike rate of 130.88 and three fifties.
While bowling he owns 123 scalps with an average of 30.55 and best figures of 4/21.