U-19 WT20 WC: Vaishnavi Sharma sets records with elusive hat-trick
What's the story
Vaishnavi Sharma has scripted history by becoming the first Indian to record a hat-trick in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.
She attained the feat during Team India's clash against Malaysia at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.
Sharma's incredible bowling figures of 5/5 proved instrumental as India bundled Malaysia out for a paltry 31 runs.
Here are the key stats.
Match highlights
Sharma's hat-trick propels India to victory
Sharma's hat-trick came at a crucial juncture when Malaysia were reeling at 30/6.
She first sent Nur Ain Binti Roslan (3) back with an LBW decision on her fourth over's second ball.
Dismissing Nur Isma Dania and Siti Nazwah, Sharma secured her place in history as the first Indian with a hat-trick in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup.
Historic achievement
Sharma joins elite list of hat-trick achievers
With this hat-trick, Sharma enters an elite club of bowlers in the tournament's history.
She now shares the honor with South Africa's Madison Landsman, who became the first-ever bowler to take a hat-trick in Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup back in 2023.
"This was a dream debut to get a hat-trick and five-wicket haul," an elated Sharma said after the match.
Post-match details
India top Group A
After Sharma's brilliant spell, India took only 2.5 overs to chase down 32 set by Malaysia.
Openers Gongadi Trisha and G Kamalini led the charge, handing their team a resounding victory.
The win took India to the top of Group A with four points and a Net Run Rate of +9.148.
For her brilliant performance, Sharma was named Player of the Match.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Vaishnavi Sharma's historic hat-trick
𝕎 𝕎 𝕎#TeamIndia's left arm spinner & debutant Vaishnavi Sharma becomes the first Indian bowler to pick up a hattrick in #U19WomensWorldCup tournament! 🙌🏻#U19WomensT20WConJioStar 👉 #INDWvMASW, LIVE NOW on Disney+ Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/DaEdFnus07— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2025