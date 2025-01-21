What's the story

Vaishnavi Sharma has scripted history by becoming the first Indian to record a hat-trick in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

She attained the feat during Team India's clash against Malaysia at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Sharma's incredible bowling figures of 5/5 proved instrumental as India bundled Malaysia out for a paltry 31 runs.

Here are the key stats.