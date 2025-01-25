PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series: Details here
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the schedule for the upcoming tri-nation One Day International (ODI) series.
The tournament will feature the New Zealand and South Africa cricket teams, along with the host nation.
Meanwhile, the series will be played from February 8 to 14 in a single-league format.
Additionally, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi's National Bank Stadium are set to host the international cricket event.
Here's more about the tri-nation series.
Match venues
Gaddafi Stadium to host opening matches of tri-nation ODI series
The opening two matches of the tri-nation ODI series will take place at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
The first game, between Pakistan and New Zealand, is set for Saturday, February 8.
The action will then shift to Karachi's National Bank Stadium for the final league match and the series finale.
Notably, both these stadiums have been extensively renovated ahead of this high-profile cricketing event.
Series significance
Tri-nation ODI series: A platform for ICC Champions Trophy preparation
The tri-nation ODI series is more than just a competition, it is also an opportunity for the teams to fine-tune their strategies before the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
Meanwhile, the PCB sees this event as an opportunity to showcase its revamped venues through world-class broadcasts.
Additionally, the Gaddafi Stadium has seen an increase in spectator capacity with new seating arrangements and improved lighting systems for enhanced broadcast quality.
Stadium upgrades
PCB enhances spectator experience at Gaddafi Stadium
The Gaddafi Stadium now has 480 state-of-the-art LED lights to boost broadcast LUX levels, ensuring a superior viewing experience for fans across the globe.
To further enhance the spectator experience, two giant digital replay screens have been installed.
Additionally, a new hospitality enclosure for players and officials is nearing completion, promising an unparalleled experience for all stakeholders involved in the tri-nation ODI series.
Facility improvements
National Bank Stadium undergoes significant enhancements
The National Bank Stadium in Karachi has also been significantly upgraded. A new hospitality enclosure for players and officials has been set up at the University End.
To enhance broadcast coverage, 350 LED lights have been installed for optimal visibility.
Notably, two digital replay screens have also been fixed and 5,000 new chairs have been added to enhance spectator comfort during the tri-nation ODI series matches.
Schedule
A look at the schedule for the tri-nation ODI series
The schedule for the tri-series matches is as follows.
The day/night matches will start at 2pm, while the day match will begin at 9:30am.
First match: February 08 - Pakistan v New Zealand (D/N).
Second match: February 10 - New Zealand v South Africa (D).
Third match: February 12 - Pakistan v South Africa (D/N)
Final: February 14 (D/N)