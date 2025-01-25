What's the story

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the schedule for the upcoming tri-nation One Day International (ODI) series.

The tournament will feature the New Zealand and South Africa cricket teams, along with the host nation.

Meanwhile, the series will be played from February 8 to 14 in a single-league format.

Additionally, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi's National Bank Stadium are set to host the international cricket event.

Here's more about the tri-nation series.