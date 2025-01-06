What's the story

The second Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town saw the visitors make a stunning comeback in their second innings.

After getting bowled out for 194 in the first innings and facing a follow-on after South Africa's mammoth score of 615 runs, Pakistan came back.

The resurgence was led by Shan Masood and Babar Azam, who shared a double-century partnership.

Here we present the 150-plus partnerships for Pakistan while following-on in Testsv vs West Indies, 1958