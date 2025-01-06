Decoding 150-plus partnerships for Pakistan while following-on in Tests
The second Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town saw the visitors make a stunning comeback in their second innings.
After getting bowled out for 194 in the first innings and facing a follow-on after South Africa's mammoth score of 615 runs, Pakistan came back.
The resurgence was led by Shan Masood and Babar Azam, who shared a double-century partnership.
Here we present the 150-plus partnerships for Pakistan while following-on in Tests
#1
205 - Masood & Babar vs South Africa, 2025
Captain Masood showed how to perform under pressure, scoring a brilliant century.
He became the first Pakistani captain to score a Test ton on South African soil.
His 205-run partnership with Babar helped Pakistan recover.
The duo now hold the record for the highest opening stand in Test cricket while following-on.
While Masood returned unbeaten on 102 at stumps on Day 3, Babar (81) missed out on a hundred.
#2
154 - Mohammad & Ahmed vs West Indies, 1958
Hanif Mohammad and Saeed Ahmed held the previous record for the highest partnership for Pakistan while following-on.
They accomplished the milestone in the 1958 Bridgetown Test against West Indies.
Pakistan were folded for 106 after WI posted 579/9d batting first.
The visitors batted brilliantly while following-on as Mohammad headlined the proccedings with a record-breaking 337.
He added 154 runs with Ahmed (65) for the third wicket as Pakistan secured a draw.
#3
152 - Mohammad & Imtiaz vs West Indies, 1958
The aformentioned Bridgetown Test saw Mohammad being involved in two 150-plus stands.
The other one was with opener Imtiaz Ahmed. The duo added 152 runs for the first wicket as Imtiaz dominated the partnership.
He was unfortunate to miss out on a hundred, having fallen just nine runs short of the milestone.
However, his 91 was instrumental in helping the visitors secure a draw.
Besides, Imtiaz also helped Mohammad lay a soild foundation for a triple-hundred.