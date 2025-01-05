What's the story

Pakistan's opening batters Babar Azam and Shan Masood showed tremendous character in their second innings against South Africa after being asked to follow on.

Pakistan resumed Day 3 on 64/3 and perished for 194 after South Africa's 615.

While following on, Pakistan ended the day on 213/1, trailing by 208 runs.

Masood is unbeaten on 102 from 166 balls. Pakistan lost Babar, who slammed his 2nd fifty on the day across both innings. He fell for 81.

Here's more.