Shan Masood makes records with Test century against South Africa
What's the story
Pakistan's opening batters Babar Azam and Shan Masood showed tremendous character in their second innings against South Africa after being asked to follow on.
Pakistan resumed Day 3 on 64/3 and perished for 194 after South Africa's 615.
While following on, Pakistan ended the day on 213/1, trailing by 208 runs.
Masood is unbeaten on 102 from 166 balls. Pakistan lost Babar, who slammed his 2nd fifty on the day across both innings. He fell for 81.
Here's more.
Follow-on response
South Africa enforce follow-on, Pakistani openers respond
The Pakistani openers came out with positive intent and handed their side a good start.
Masood scored runs at a good pace. Babar also settled in when he got set.
Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were poor with the new ball and that helped the duo's cause.
Masood converted his fifty into a brilliant ton. Most importantly, he is still there.
Babar's lapse in concentration costed him his wicket as he nicked off to Jansen just before stumps.
Records
Masood and Babar post these partnership records
Masood and Babar have now posted the best opening partnership against South Africa on Proteas soil.
The two batters also recorded the 2nd-highest partnership for Pakistan vs South Africa in Tests (any wicket).
It follows the 219-run stand stitched between Asad Shafiq and Younis Khan (Cape Town, 2013).
The 205-run stand is now the highest in Test cricket while following on. The previous best tally was of 204 runs between Graeme Smith & Neil McKenzie (SA) vs ENG, Lord's, 2008.
More records
Brilliant opening partnership records for Pakistan
As per Cricbuzz, the two batters posted the highest partnership for Pakistan while following on (any wicket), breaking the 154 runs tally of Hanif Mohammad & Saeed Ahmed vs WI, Bridgetown, 1958.
This was also just the second century opening partnership for Pakistan while following on in a Test, after Hanif Mohammad and Imtiaz Ahmed added 152 against West Indies at Bridgetown in 1958.
Do you know?
Unique captaincy record with the bat for Masood
Masood is now the 3rd Pakistan Test captain with a hundred as an opener after 149 - Saeed Anwar vs NZ, Rawalpindi, 1996 and 133 - Aamer Sohail vs AUS, Karachi, 1998.
Information
Masood becomes 2nd Pakistan skipper with this record
Masood's 102* is only the second 50-plus score by a Pakistan captain while following on in a Test match, after Saleem Malik's 237 against Australia in Rawalpindi in 1994.
Stats
Masood slams his 6th Test ton
Masood's 102* was laced with 14 fours. He has raced to 2,257 Test runs at 30-plus. This was his 6th Test ton. He also owns 10 fifties.
In 7 matches versus South Africa (14 innings), Masood is closing in on 500 runs (473). He hit his maiden ton versus the Proteas (50s: 3), as per ESPNcricinfo.
This was also his 2nd Test century as skipper.