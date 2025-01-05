Babar Azam slams his 3rd consecutive half-century in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Babar Azam hammered two fifties on the same day in the ongoing 2nd Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town.
Pakistan, who resumed Day 2 on 64/3, went on to get dismissed for 194 after South Africa's 615 earlier.
Babar slammed 58 runs as Pakistan were asked to follow on.
In his side's 2nd innings, Babar hit a classy 81-run knock.
Fifties
Babar is on a roll
Babar hit scores worth 4 and 50 in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.
And in the ongoing Test, he hit 58 and 81 respectively to record a third successive fifty.
Babar ended the series with 193 runs from four innings at an impressive 48.25.
His 81 was laced with 10 fours. He cosumed 124 balls.
Fight
Babar and Masood add 205 runs, break records
Babar, who opened for Pakistan in this Test, added 205 runs alongside Shan Masood.
They have now posted the best opening partnership against South Africa on Proteas soil.
Babar and Masood also recorded the 2nd-highest partnership for Pakistan vs South Africa in Tests (any wicket).
It follows the 219-run stand stitched between Asad Shafiq and Younis Khan (Cape Town, 2013).
More records
Massive records posted by Babar and Masood
As per Cricbuzz, Babar and Masood posted the highest partnership for Pakistan while following on (any wicket), breaking the 154 runs tally of Hanif Mohammad & Saeed Ahmed vs WI, Bridgetown, 1958.
This was also just the second century opening partnership for Pakistan while following on in a Test, after Hanif Mohammad and Imtiaz Ahmed added 152 against West Indies at Bridgetown in 1958.
Do you know?
Highest opening stand while following-on in Tests
The 205-run stand is now the highest in Test cricket while following on. The previous best tally was of 204 runs between Graeme Smith & Neil McKenzie (SA) vs ENG, Lord's, 2008.
Stats
Babar gets to his 28th and 29th fifty in Tests
Babar's 58 and 81 at Newlands saw him race to his 28th and 29th fifty in Tests.
He owns 4,190 runs at 44.10. In addition to 29 fifties, he has slammed 9 tons.
Versus SA, Babar has raced to 536 runs from 14 innings at 38.28 (50s: 6).
Babar also raced past 2,000 runs in away Tests (2,073), averaging 37.69 (100s: 2, 50s: 18).
Information
Pakistan are 213/1 at stumps on Day 3
On Day 3, Pakistan are 213/1 at stumps. They trail the hosts by 208 runs. Masood smashed an unbeaten century (102*). Babar was dismissed by Marco Jansen.