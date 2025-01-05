What's the story

Babar Azam hammered two fifties on the same day in the ongoing 2nd Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town.

Pakistan, who resumed Day 2 on 64/3, went on to get dismissed for 194 after South Africa's 615 earlier.

Babar slammed 58 runs as Pakistan were asked to follow on.

In his side's 2nd innings, Babar hit a classy 81-run knock.