Jos Buttler registers this T20I record vs India: Stats
What's the story
England captain Jos Buttler set a new record for the most runs scored in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against India during the second match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
On a challenging pitch, Buttler scored a resilient 45 runs, surpassing Nicholas Pooran's previous record of 592 runs.
Notably, Buttler has now racked up 611 runs in 24 T20Is against India.
Match highlights
Buttler's performance propels England to competitive total
Buttler's explosive innings, which included three sixes and two fours, was pivotal in England's total of 165/9.
Meanwhile, his fiery start set the tone, with debutant Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse contributing 22 and 31 runs, respectively.
However, ahead of the match, India opted to bowl first with Suryakumar Yadav optimistic about the track conditions and team strategy.
Pre-match comments
Buttler's new record and pre-match strategies
As mentioned, Buttler now tops the chart with 611 runs in T20Is against India, ahead of West Indies' Pooran (592), Australia's Glenn Maxwell (574), South Africa's David Miller (524), and former Aussie Aaron Finch (500).
Ahead of the match, both Yadav and Buttler revealed their plans.
Yadav said, "We'll look to bowl first. Looks a good track...we want to stick to the basics."
Meanwhile, Buttler said, "We would have bowled first as well... Each game is an opportunity."
Stats
A look at the English skipper's impressive T20I stats
The batter has already raced to 3,502 runs across 131 T20Is (120 innings), at an average of 36.10.
Notably, he boasts a strike rate of 147.20 including a ton and 26 fifties for the Three Lions.
Overall, his highest score reads 101* which he smashed against Sri Lanka in 2021 as per ESPNcricinfo.
Additionally, his highest score vs India reads 83*.