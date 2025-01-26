What's the story

England captain Jos Buttler set a new record for the most runs scored in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against India during the second match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

On a challenging pitch, Buttler scored a resilient 45 runs, surpassing Nicholas Pooran's previous record of 592 runs.

Notably, Buttler has now racked up 611 runs in 24 T20Is against India.