German tennis star Alexander Zverev was publicly booed during his post-match speech at the 2025 Australian Open final.

The incident happened after Zverev lost to world number one Jannik Sinner in the summit clash.

As Zverev was about to deliver his runner-up speech on the Rod Laver Arena court, a woman in the audience shouted: "Australia believes Olya and Brenda!"

She was referring to Zverev's ex-partners Olya Sharypova and Brenda Patea's domestic violence allegations against him.