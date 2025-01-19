Coco Gauff attains this feat after reaching Australian Open quarter-finals
What's the story
Teen sensation Coco Gauff has made it to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Australian Open after a grueling contest against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic.
Despite dropping a set for the first time in the ongoing season, Gauff overcame Bencic with a scoreline of 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.
The match was played in sweltering conditions as temperatures soared in Melbourne.
Notably, Gauff attained a unique feat during her fourth-round women's singles match.
Game plan
How Gauff bounced back
Gauff also admitted Bencic was on fire in the first set as she struggled with her attack. But she went for a more aggressive approach in the following two sets, which worked.
With this win, Gauff's unbeaten streak has now extended to 13 matches, dating back to the 2024 WTA Finals.
She will next face Spain's Paula Badosa in the Australian Open quarter-final, who earlier beat Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-1, 7-6(2).
Aspirations
Gauff's performance and future aspirations
Despite her win, Gauff wasn't completely happy with her performance owing to nine double faults and 45 unforced errors in total. Her second serve success rate was about 40%.
Looking back at her journey, she said, "We worked very hard in the offseason, obviously there's still a lot for me to go to accomplish my goal."
Information
Gauff emulates Monica Seles
As per Opta, Gauff has become the youngest player to win their first nine WTA matches in consecutive seasons since Monica Seles (1992-93). The former won successive matches last season as well.
Record
Gauff continues to march!
Gauff, who has been among the emerging talents, now owns 64 wins in women's singles Grand Slam events.
She had earlier broken a tie with the legendary Venus Williams with most such wins among Americans before turning 21. The duo is only behind Seles, Serena Williams, Joe Fernandez, and Chris Evert on this elite list.