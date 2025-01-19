What's the story

Teen sensation Coco Gauff has made it to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Australian Open after a grueling contest against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic.

Despite dropping a set for the first time in the ongoing season, Gauff overcame Bencic with a scoreline of 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

The match was played in sweltering conditions as temperatures soared in Melbourne.

Notably, Gauff attained a unique feat during her fourth-round women's singles match.