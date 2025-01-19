India vs England, T20Is: Top players to watch out for
What's the story
The much-awaited five-match T20I series between India and England will kick off on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
The Indian team will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, while the English side will be led by Jos Buttler.
The series is an important preparation for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Here are the players to watch out for in the series.
Player #1
Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy made a dream T20I return in 2024 and would be raring to continue to the same form.
Ever since his comeback last year, Chakravarthy has been in phenomenal form, taking 17 wickets in just seven T20Is.
With his mystery spin bowling style, Chakravarthy can take a few wickets in every match, which can severely dent England's plans.
Player #2
Sanju Samson
Another player to watch out for is Sanju Samson, who was India's highest run-scorer in T20Is in 2024.
He scored three centuries last year, two of which were against South Africa.
His aggressive batting style at the top of the order and his additional role as a wicket-keeper make him a vital cog in the Indian unit.
Notably, he has been selected for this series ahead of Rishabh Pant.
Player #3
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh will be India's lead bowler in this series.
The left-arm pacer has made a name for himself as a reliable wicket-taker with both the new and old ball.
His consistent performances were even instrumental in India's triumphant 2022 T20 World Cup campaign.
Notably, the fast bowler needs just five scalps to become the first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets.
Player #4
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler has tormented India several times in the past and won't mind replicating his heroics.
Meanwhile, the England skipper is well versed with the tracks in India.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has featured in 118 T20 games on Indian soil, having racked up 3,739 runs at 38.54 with his strike rate being 147.03.
3,007 of these runs have come while opening the batting at 43.57.
Player #5
Jacob Bethell
The young Jacob Bethell has made a sparkling start to his international career.
Bethell has scored six fifties across 19 international innings for England so far.
In addition to being a good batter, Jacob Bethell is a useful spinner who can bowl all four overs.
Hence, the 21-year-old would be of great utility in Indian conditions.
Bethell's average and strike rate is 167.96 and 57.67, respectively, in T20Is.