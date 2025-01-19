What's the story

The much-awaited five-match T20I series between India and England will kick off on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The Indian team will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, while the English side will be led by Jos Buttler.

The series is an important preparation for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Here are the players to watch out for in the series.