What's the story

Alexander Zverev has booked his spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals after defeating France's Ugo Humbert on Sunday.

The second seed player put on an impressive show at the John Cain Arena, winning 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Despite a brief lapse of focus during the match, Zverev regained control and clinched the victory.

He will now face Tommy Paul in the last eight. Here's more.