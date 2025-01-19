Australian Open 2025, Alexander Zverev reaches last eight: Key stats
What's the story
Alexander Zverev has booked his spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals after defeating France's Ugo Humbert on Sunday.
The second seed player put on an impressive show at the John Cain Arena, winning 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Despite a brief lapse of focus during the match, Zverev regained control and clinched the victory.
He will now face Tommy Paul in the last eight. Here's more.
Information
A look at the match stats
Zverev doled out 19 aces compared to 12 from Humbert. Both players committed three double faults each. Zverev has an 84% win on the 1st serve and a 55% win on the 2nd. He converted 6/16 break points.
Records
Zverev equals Haas' record
Zverev has raced to a 29-9 win-loss record at Australian Open. He is a two-time semi-finalist here.
The star player owns a 105-35 win-loss record across Grand Slams.
As per Opta, Zverev has equalled Tommy Haas (105) for the second most wins amongst Germans in Grand Slam men's singles during the Open Era.
Last eight
Zverev's upcoming challenge and past performances
Zverev's next opponent Paul booked his quarterfinal berth after defeating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
The two have met twice before with Paul winning both times at Acapulco, 2020, and ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells, 2022.
However, Zverev is hopeful about the upcoming clash saying Paul is "an incredible top player" who has "improved tremendously."
This will be Zverev's second consecutive appearance in the last eight at Melbourne.