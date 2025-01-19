Shakib Al Hasan faces arrest warrant in dishonored cheque case
What's the story
A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against star Bangladesh all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan. The warrant pertains to a dishonored cheque case of IFIC Bank.
Shakib, a former Awami League lawmaker, is currently living overseas after ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh amid a student-led movement.
The arrest order also applies to three other accused in the case.
Case details
Shakib and co-accused named in cheque fraud case
Shakib was first implicated in the cheque-fraud case on December 15. After an initial hearing three days later, the court ordered the 37-year-old to appear on January 19.
The case was filed by IFIC Bank's Relationship Officer, Shahibur Rahman, who accused Shakib and his co-defendants of failing to transfer BDT 4,14,57,000 (approximately Tk41.4 million) through two separate cheques.
Company involvement
Shakib's company also implicated in the case
The case also involves Al Hasan Agro Farm Ltd., Shakib's company, and its top executives - Managing Director Gazi Shahagir Hossein as well as directors Emdadul Haque and Malaikar Begum.
The company had taken loans from IFIC Bank's Banani branch at different times.
The disputed cheques were issued to pay off a portion of these loans but were dishonored due to insufficient funds, the case statement said.
Political career
Shakib's political journey and public perception
Shakib ventured into politics in 2023 by joining the Awami League. He won the Magura-1 constituency during the January 2024 elections on the party's ticket. However, his political journey, reportedly, led to his slump.
Notably, Shakib's plans to end his Test career in home conditions against South Africa were thwarted as the former Bangladesh skipper was charged in a murder case amid political unrest in the country.
Champions Trophy
Shakib dropped from Champions Trophy squad
Shakib was recently dropped from Bangladesh's squad for the impending Champions Trophy. His exclusion was expected as he remains suspended from bowling in top-tier cricket over an illegal action.
In yet another setback for the Bangladesh cricket team, Shakib failed a second test of his bowling action.
The Bangladesh star was expected to call time on his ODI career following the 50-over tournament.