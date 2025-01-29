Notable records of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Padma Shri award winner
Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded the coveted Padma Shri award on the eve of India's 76th Republic Day.
Ashwin, one of only two Tamil Nadu cricketers to receive the coveted award, recently announced his international retirement.
He finished with a staggering 765 wickets across formats, including 537 in the ultimate format, Test cricket.
Here are his notable stats and records.
Legacy
India's most successful off-spinner in international cricket
In a surprising turn of events, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the 2024/25 Border-Gavsakar Trophy.
Ashwin, who made his debut in 2010, went on to become India's most successful off-spinner in Test and international cricket.
The spinner played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for Team India. He also scored over 3,500 Test runs, including six tons.
Test numbers
Second-most Test wickets for India
Ashwin snapped up 537 wickets, the second-most for India in Test cricket after Anil Kumble (619).
He earlier surpassed Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets) to become India's most successful off-spinner in the format. The 38-year-old then overtook the long-standing mark of Kapil Dev (434).
Ashwin brought an end to his illustrious career with 37 wickets, the joint second-most in Test cricket, with Shane Warne.
White-ball stats
Over 200 wickets in white-ball cricket
Before the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup, Ashwin was also a vital member of India's white-ball sides. He flourished in ODIs and T20Is under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.
The off-spinner took 156 wickets in 116 ODIs and 72 scalps in 65 T20Is.
Notably, Ashwin was part of also part of India's sides that won the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.
All-round record
Double of 3,000 runs and 500 wickets
Ashwin also emerged as a potent batter in Tests. He scored 3,503 runs from 106 Tests with the help of six tons.
The Indian spinner is one of only three men with the double of 3,000 runs and 500 wickets in Test cricket.
England's Stuart Broad (3,662 runs and 604 wickets) and Australia's Shane Warne (3,154 runs and 708 wickets) are the only others.
Information
Century and fifer in a Test
Ashwin has scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in a Test as many as four times. He is only behind the legendary all-rounder Ian Botham, who has attained this five times.
Home Tests
Most Test wickets for India at home
Ashwin played a total of 65 Tests at home, having taken 383 wickets at a remarkable average of 21.57. His tally includes 29 fifers.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin has the most Test wickets among Indians at home. He is behind Muthiah Muralidaran, James Anderson, and Broad on the overall list.
As per Cricbuzz, Ashwin never missed a Test match in home conditions.
Comparison
How Ashwin closed in on Kumble's legacy
Both Kumble and Ashwin went on to become India's acclaimed match-winners in Test cricket. However, the latter contributed more to India's success with plenty of wickets.
Ashwin took 374 Test wickets at an incredible average of 18.99 in winning cause, whereas Kumble scalped 288 such wickets at a similar average (18.75).
Notably, 31 of Ashwin's 37 Test fifers came in winning cause.