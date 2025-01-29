What's the story

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded the coveted Padma Shri award on the eve of India's 76th Republic Day.

Ashwin, one of only two Tamil Nadu cricketers to receive the coveted award, recently announced his international retirement.

He finished with a staggering 765 wickets across formats, including 537 in the ultimate format, Test cricket.

Here are his notable stats and records.