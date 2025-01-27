What's the story

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar has ignited a debate by saying South African legend AB de Villiers, may have picked the wrong team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite a successful career with Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB), Manjrekar feels de Villiers's true potential wasn't realized at this franchise.

He argues playing for another team could have further showcased his T20 prowess.

With over 4,500 runs, ABD is still the second-highest run-scorer for RCB in T20 cricket.