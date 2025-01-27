What's the story

Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has been crowned the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024. The award honors her outstanding performance in WODI cricket during the year.

Mandhana, India's marquee left-handed opener, stood out with consistent performance and incredible records against top-tier teams.

With over 700 runs, she finished as the highest run-scorer in the format last year.