Australian Open: Madison Keys, Paula Badosa re-enter Top 10
What's the story
American star Madison Keys has made a sensational return to the Top 10 in the latest WTA Rankings.
The big jump comes after she clinched the Australian Open 2025 women's singles championship.
In a thrilling final in Melbourne, Keys defeated two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.
Meanwhile, Paula Badosa also returned to the Top 10.
Ranking rise
Keys matches career-high ranking
Keys's Australian Open victory lifted her seven spots in the WTA Rankings, enabling her to equal her career-best ranking of seven. This is a huge milestone in her tennis career.
Meanwhile, Spain's Paula Badosa, a former world number two, also returned to the Top 10 after her semi-final run. She lost the last-four battle to Sabalenka.
Position changes
Ranking shifts of Rybakina, Zheng
Elena Rybakina, the 2023 runner-up, moved up two places to fifth even though she suffered a fourth-round exit against Keys.
Meanwhile, last year's runner-up Qinwen Zheng dropped three spots to eighth after her second-round exit.
These changes highlight the volatile nature of the WTA Rankings and how individual performances in matches can affect a player's position in them.
Rankings snapshot
Current WTA Top 10 standings
Currently, the WTA Top 10 is led by Sabalenka with 8,956 points. She is followed closely by Poland's Iga Swiatek (8,770) and US' Coco Gauff (6,538).
Italy's Jasmine Paolini occupies the fourth spot with 5,289 points, while Rybakina owns the fifth position with 4,893 points.
Jessica Pegula (USA) is sixth followed by Keys (USA), Zheng (China), Emma Navarro (USA), and Badosa.
Milestones
Keys attains these feats at AO
Keys won her maiden Grand Slam singles title. She became the first American to win a Slam since Coco Gauff's 2023 US Open win.
As per WTA, Keys became the first to beat both number one and two in a Grand Slam since Svetlana Kuznetsova at 2009 Roland Garros and Serena Williams in 2005 Australian Open.
Keys is also the first player (Open Era) to win the Australian Open with only three-setters from the fourth round to the final.