Spencer Johnson, KKR's ₹2.8 crore recruit, made a remarkable comeback in his season debut in the BBL, claiming a 4-wicket haul while restricting the Scorchers to just 18 runs in their powerplay.

This marks his second four-wicket haul in T20s, bringing his total to 75 wickets in 61 matches with an economy rate of 7.64.

Johnson, an Australian left-arm fast bowler, was bought by KKR in the IPL 2025 mega auction after being released by the Gujarat Titans.

Spencer Johnson shone for Brisbane Heat (Image Source: X/@HeatBBL)

KKR's ₹2.8 crore recruit Spencer Johnson claims 4-fer in BBL

By Rajdeep Saha 09:04 pm Dec 26, 202409:04 pm

What's the story Australian pacer Spencer Johnson claimed four wickets for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League on Thursday. His figures worth 4/20 from four overs included a maiden. Perth Scorchers scored 165/6 in 20 overs. In response, Heat were bowled out for 132 as the Scorchers won by 33 runs. Nick Hobson's brilliant batting and Lance Morris's fiery bowling helped Perth Scorchers win at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Hobson scored an unbeaten 47 off just 16 balls.

Johnson shines for Brisbane Heat

Johnson made a stunning comeback in his season debut after missing two matches due to a toe injury. He kept the Scorchers to just 18 runs in their powerplay. He started off with a maiden and dismissed Finn Allen in the 5th ball of the over. In the 15th over, Johnson took the wicket of Cooper Connolly. Johnson bowled an excellent 19th over and picked two wickets. He dismissed Ashton Turner and Ashton Agar.

Johnson claims his 2nd four-fer in T20s

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 61 T20 matches, Johnson has raced to 75 wickets at 21.41. His economy rate is 7.64. This was his 2nd four-wicket haul in T20s. He owns a fifer as well. 14 of his T20 scalps have come for Australia at 17.07.

IPL 2025 auction: KKR bought Spencer Johnson for ₹2.8 crore

Australia's left-arm fast bowler, Johnson, will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. The Knights went for Johnson in the accelerated round and bought him for a sum of ₹2.8 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last month. Johnson had set his base price at ₹2 crore. Gujarat Titans released Johnson ahead of the auction.

