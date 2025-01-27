What's the story

KL Rahul will play for Karnataka in their last Ranji Trophy group stage match against Haryana.

The important game will be played in Bengaluru, starting on January 30.

The team for the match is likely to be announced later on Monday by the selectors.

Raghuram Bhat, President of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and manager of Team India, confirmed Rahul's availability for the important fixture.