KL Rahul's Ranji Trophy return for Karnataka confirmed: Details here
What's the story
KL Rahul will play for Karnataka in their last Ranji Trophy group stage match against Haryana.
The important game will be played in Bengaluru, starting on January 30.
The team for the match is likely to be announced later on Monday by the selectors.
Raghuram Bhat, President of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and manager of Team India, confirmed Rahul's availability for the important fixture.
Team performance
Rahul's return boosts Karnataka's qualification hopes
Rahul had to sit out of Karnataka's last match against Punjab due to a minor injury, but is now ready for the upcoming game.
His return comes at a crucial time as Karnataka recently kept their qualification hopes alive with a resounding victory over Punjab.
They defeated the visitors by an innings and 207 runs, boosting their morale ahead of the decisive match against Haryana.
Player participation
Star players gear up for next Ranji Trophy round
The next round of the Ranji Trophy will see a few star players. Mohammed Siraj will play for Hyderabad, while Virat Kohli will return to first-class cricket after 13 years.
However, Shubman Gill, who led Punjab against Karnataka, is unlikely to play the next round.
Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja continues his training with Saurashtra Ranji Trophy team and is all set to play their must-win game against Assam.
Squad announcements
Parag set for return, Delhi to announce squad
Riyan Parag is also set to return to competitive cricket after a long break due to a shoulder injury.
His last appearance was during the T20I series against Bangladesh in October last year.
Meanwhile, Delhi are expected to announce their squad for their Ranji Trophy match against Railways later on January 27.