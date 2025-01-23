Rohit, Jaiswal, Gill bag single-digit scores on Ranji Trophy return
What's the story
Indian Test cricket stars Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal had a disappointing return to the Ranji Trophy on Thursday.
The trio failed to leave a mark in their respective matches, with each of them getting out for single-digit scores.
The unexpected performance comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recent directive that all Indian international cricketers not on national duty or injured should play domestic cricket.
Early dismissal
Gill's short-lived innings in Punjab-Karnataka clash
Gill, who normally bats at number three for the Indian Test team, opened the innings with Prabhsimran Singh for Punjab against Karnataka at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
However, his stay was short-lived as he edged one to the wicket-keeper and was dismissed for just four runs off eight balls.
This early dismissal was a disappointing start to Gill's return to domestic cricket.
Mumbai's setback
Rohit and Jaiswal's struggle against J&K bowlers
In another match, both Rohit and Jaiswal opened the innings for Mumbai against Jammu & Kashmir.
However, they failed to withstand the early onslaught from the opposition bowlers.
Jaiswal was dismissed leg-before wicket by pacer Auqib Nabi, while Rohit was caught out after a top edge carried to a fielder in the extra-cover region.
While Jaiswal managed four runs, Rohit scored one less than his opening partner. n
Rough start
Jadeja's return to 1st-class cricket
Another Indian cricket stalwart, Ravindra Jadeja, also had a disastrous return to first-class cricket.
Playing for Saurashtra against Delhi at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium, the left-arm spinner was smashed for nine runs in his first over by Delhi's Yash Dhull.
The development only added to the list of Indian Test stars who faltered in their Ranji Trophy comeback matches.