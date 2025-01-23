What's the story

Indian Test cricket stars Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal had a disappointing return to the Ranji Trophy on Thursday.

The trio failed to leave a mark in their respective matches, with each of them getting out for single-digit scores.

The unexpected performance comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recent directive that all Indian international cricketers not on national duty or injured should play domestic cricket.