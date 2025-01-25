What's the story

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that he is not keen on becoming the BCCI selection committee chairman, a post currently occupied by Ajit Agarkar.

The statement comes amid a raging debate over the exclusion of star players such as Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, and Ruturaj Gaikwad from India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Meanwhile, Ashwin expressed his opinion on the controversial matter on his YouTube channel.