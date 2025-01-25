What's the story

Mumbai's captain Ajinkya Rahane is still hopeful of his team's chances in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season.

Despite suffering a five-wicket defeat to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Rahane believes that there's still a slim chance for Mumbai to qualify for the knockouts.

"There's still one per cent chance for us to qualify. So you never know," he said after the match on Saturday.

Rahane also stated that despite a win or defeat, it's crucial about learning from these things.