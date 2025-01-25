Ajinkya Rahane hopeful of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy qualification despite defeat
What's the story
Mumbai's captain Ajinkya Rahane is still hopeful of his team's chances in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season.
Despite suffering a five-wicket defeat to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Rahane believes that there's still a slim chance for Mumbai to qualify for the knockouts.
"There's still one per cent chance for us to qualify. So you never know," he said after the match on Saturday.
Rahane also stated that despite a win or defeat, it's crucial about learning from these things.
Road ahead
Mumbai's path to qualification: Here's a glance
With 22 points, Mumbai's route to the knockouts is difficult but not impossible. Mumbai are third in Elite Group A table behind J&K and Baroda.
The team needs to win its next match against Meghalaya with another bonus point.
Meanwhile, they will also be watching the outcome of the game between J&K and Baroda.
However, Rahane stressed that their main focus now would be to learn from this game and improve.
Pitch
Rahane admits miscalculations while reading surface
"When we saw the wicket [before the match], it looked really dry," Rahane said after the loss.
Rahane also said he thought a third spinner will come in handy. However, it didn't happen.
"Comparatively, the games which we played here previously, this was the driest wicket. We thought three spinners will be the best option. I thought in the second innings the third spinner will come handy. We thought it would turn from day two, but it didn't. It's fine."
Praise
Rahane praises J&K's pacers
Rahane showered the J&K pacers with his praise.
"I'm happy to see their fast bowlers running hard, bowling in the right areas for a consistent period of time," Rahane said.
"They're eager to do well for their team. I thought most of them bowled 8-10 over spells and that needs courage and good fitness. So really happy for them, the way they bowled, the way they showed their character. It's a really good thing."
Format transition
Rahane discusses challenges of format change in Ranji Trophy
The ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy has witnessed players switching formats with white-ball tournaments being scheduled mid-way.
When asked if that had impacted his team's performance, Rahane said, "It's difficult to say because it is the first time all these boys are playing between formats."
Notably, he stressed this isn't an excuse but a learning experience for the team.
Match recap
All-round J&K defeat Mumbai in Ranji Trophy after 10 years
J&K defeated Mumbai for the first time in a decade.
Mumbai's batting crumbled under J&K's pace attack, while Shardul Thakur's fifty got Mumbai to a first-innings score of 120/10.
In reply to Mumbai's first innings, J&K scored 206 runs, taking an 86-run lead.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's second innings witnessed a brilliant fightback from Thakur and Tanush Kotian, setting a target of 205. Thakur smashed a century.
However, J&K chased down the target of 205 runs with five wickets in hand.