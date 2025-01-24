What's the story

Cricket Australia and the Big Bash League (BBL) organizers are considering new rules for the tournament's 15th edition, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

These include a designated batter and fielder, fewer end changes, double play run-outs, and a batsman being penalized for facing a maiden over.

Meanwhile, the discussions are part of high-level talks within Cricket Australia regarding major rule changes for BBL 15.

