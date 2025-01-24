These new rules could govern upcoming edition of the BBL
What's the story
Cricket Australia and the Big Bash League (BBL) organizers are considering new rules for the tournament's 15th edition, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.
These include a designated batter and fielder, fewer end changes, double play run-outs, and a batsman being penalized for facing a maiden over.
Meanwhile, the discussions are part of high-level talks within Cricket Australia regarding major rule changes for BBL 15.
Here's more.
Rule change
Designated batter and fielder: A potential change
One of the proposed changes is for each team to nominate a player who will only bat and not field.
Meanwhile, to balance this, teams would also have to nominate a specialist fielder.
Notably, this rule change is being considered as a means to provide rest to international players during the hectic BBL season.
However, it comes after previous attempts at innovation like the X Factor substitutes introduced in the 2020-21 season, which was later discarded.
New proposals
Double play run-outs and end changes
Another possible rule change is halving the number of end changes in a T20 game.
This would see teams bowl two overs from one end before changing ends, with captains having the option to allow the same bowler to bowl those two overs.
Additionally, a double play run-out rule is also being considered where bails could be taken at both ends if both batsmen are out of their crease, resulting in two dismissals.
Rule discussions
Making maiden overs more exciting
The Sydney Morning Herald also reported that administrators are looking for ways to make maiden overs more exciting.
Among the suggestions are dismissing a batsman if he faces a maiden over or allowing a bowler to bowl a fifth over if he bowls a maiden.
Meanwhile, these changes come in light of injecting more excitement into the game and keeping spectators engaged throughout the match.
Rule approval
Final approval of new rules
The final nod for any new rules would probably come in July or August after being reviewed by the Playing Conditions Advisory Committee.
"All rules will be thoroughly analyzed and robustly debated before being given the green light."
Meanwhile, this makes sure that all proposed changes are thoroughly evaluated before being implemented, keeping the integrity of the game intact while adding innovative elements.