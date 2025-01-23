What's the story

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma had a disappointing return to the Ranji Trophy.

He was dismissed after scoring a mere three runs in 19 balls in Mumbai's Group A match against Jammu and Kashmir.

This happened at the Sharad Pawar Academy in BKC, Mumbai.

Additionally, his underwhelming performance marked a 19-year low for him in First-Class cricket, forcing disgruntled fans to leave the venue after his dismissal.