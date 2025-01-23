Rohit Sharma hits new low after disappointing Ranji Trophy return
What's the story
India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma had a disappointing return to the Ranji Trophy.
He was dismissed after scoring a mere three runs in 19 balls in Mumbai's Group A match against Jammu and Kashmir.
This happened at the Sharad Pawar Academy in BKC, Mumbai.
Additionally, his underwhelming performance marked a 19-year low for him in First-Class cricket, forcing disgruntled fans to leave the venue after his dismissal.
Batting woes
Sharma's struggle against J&K bowler Umar Nazir Mir
Sharma started his innings with a single on the on side, but soon found himself in trouble against Jammu and Kashmir's right-arm pacer, Umar Nazir Mir.
Despite facing 17 balls from Mir, Sharma couldn't score a single run against him.
The consistent line outside the off stump and varied length from Mir proved difficult for Sharma.
Fan reaction
Disappointed fans leave venue post Sharma's dismissal
The disappointment was evident among fans who had come to watch Sharma play.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had also arranged extra seating at the ground for this match.
However, after Sharma's dismissal, many fans left the venue early.
Office-goers from nearby buildings who had gathered to watch the India skipper also returned to work soon after his dismissal.
Batting average
Sharma's batting average hits a new low
Sharma's batting average is a paltry 10.43 in 16 innings in First-Class cricket since the start of 2024.
This is the lowest by an Indian batter since 2006 (minimum of 15 innings while batting in the top six) and the second-lowest overall.
However, England's Haseeb Hameed averaged 9.44 in 18 innings in the 2018 season, emphasizing Sharma's battle with form this season.
During this run, he scored 167 runs across nine matches, with just one 50 to his name.
Tour performance
Sharma's forgettable tour of Australia
Sharma's performance this season also includes a forgettable tour of Australia where he managed just 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.2.
This is the lowest-ever average by a visiting captain Down Under before he dropped himself from the playing XI for the final Test match in Sydney.