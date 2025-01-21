Speaking to reporters on being left out of the Champions Trophy squad, Yadav said, "Why would it hurt? If I do well, I would have been in the Champions Trophy. If I don't do well, it's important to accept that."

Moreover, he added he has faith in the current squad and appreciated their performance at home and overseas.

Additionally, SKY is currently in the hot seat as India are set to host England in a five-match T20I series starting Wednesday.