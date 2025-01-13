Australia name preliminary squad for Champions Trophy: Details here
What's the story
Australia have announced their 15-member preliminary squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
The team features skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, despite both players being rested from the forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka over health concerns.
Cummins, who is on paternity leave after his second child's birth, will undergo scans for an ankle issue he sustained during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Injury concerns
Hazlewood's calf injury and squad composition
Hazlewood is still recovering from a calf injury that cut short his participation in the five-match Test series against India.
The Australian squad also features Nathan Ellis and Mitchell Starc, who will strengthen the pace attack.
Adam Zampa has been named the only frontline spinner for the team, while all-rounders Aaron Hardie and Matthew Short have made it to this preliminary lineup.
Squad assessment
Bailey comments on the squad's balance and experience
George Bailey, chief of selectors, called the team "a balanced and experienced squad with the core having been involved in the previous one-day World Cup."
He added that this lineup provides a range of options for touring management based on opposition and conditions in Pakistan.
Alex Carey has held on to his spot in the team since his successful return to the 50-over side last September against England.
Tournament details
Australia's Champions Trophy schedule and group placement
The preliminary squad can be amended until the tournament begins, according to the rules.
Australia are set to play a lone ODI against Sri Lanka, after two Tests later this month, before heading to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.
In the tournament, they are placed in Group B with England (February 22), South Africa (February 25) and Afghanistan (February 28).
Information
Australia Preliminary Squad for Champions Trophy
Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.