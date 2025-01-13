What's the story

South Africa have announced its 15-player squad for the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The team will be led by skipper Temba Bavuma and sees the return of fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

The two had been out of action due to injuries throughout the home international season, with Nortje recovering from a broken toe and Ngidi from a groin injury.