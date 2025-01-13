Nortje, Ngidi named in South Africa's Champions Trophy squad
What's the story
South Africa have announced its 15-player squad for the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
The team will be led by skipper Temba Bavuma and sees the return of fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.
The two had been out of action due to injuries throughout the home international season, with Nortje recovering from a broken toe and Ngidi from a groin injury.
Veteran presence
South Africa's squad includes 2023 World Cup semi-finalists
The South African squad for the Champions Trophy features 10 players who were part of the semi-finalist team in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.
This mix of experience and fresh faces is sure to bolster their performance in the upcoming tournament.
Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, and Ryan Rickleton will be making their senior ICC event debut in this tournament.
Tournament schedule
South Africa's journey in Champions Trophy begins against Afghanistan
South Africa have been drawn in Group B for the Champions Trophy and will start their campaign against Afghanistan in Karachi on February 21.
They will meet Australia in Rawalpindi on February 25, and England on March 1.
The top two teams from both Group A and B will qualify for the semi-finals of this prestigious tournament.
Tournament revival
Champions Trophy returns after 8-year hiatus
The 2025 Champions Trophy will start on February 19 and will be co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE.
This will be the tournament's return after an eight-year gap, with the last one being held in 2017.
Pakistan, the current trophy holders, are eyeing to defend their title in this year's competition.
Bavuma would want his side to go all the way this time.
Information
Here is South Africa's squad for CT
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.