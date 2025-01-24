Ricky Ponting backs Sam Konstas as opener for SL tour
What's the story
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has backed 19-year-old Sam Konstas for the opener's spot in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
However, this comes even as there have been talks of Travis Head and Usman Khawaja being in contention for the same.
Meanwhile, Ponting backed Konstas to Sydney Morning Herald, saying "I think they'll pick Konstas and I think they should pick Konstas."
Here's what the former Aussies captain had to say about Konstas.
Player assessment
Ponting highlights Konstas's potential and performance
Ponting lauded Konstas's performance in his debut Test innings, where he scored a half-century vs India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
He stressed that Konstas "provided a lot of entertainment and a lot of buzz around that whole series."
Despite lackluster scores in his next three Test innings, Ponting still put faith in the young batter's capabilities.
Meanwhile, he also feels that the upcoming Sri Lanka tour could prove to be an invaluable learning experience for the youngster.
Selection support
Ponting advocates for Konstas's inclusion in final XI
Ponting advocated for Konstas's inclusion in the final XI, highlighting how his experience playing worldwide could be an asset.
He also said being away from Australia could help Konstas focus on his game without the distractions of local hype.
"Getting out of Australia and away from some of that buzz and hype...will probably do him some good," Ponting said.
Strategic foresight
Ponting sees long-term benefits in Konstas's selection
While he acknowledged Head's experience as an opener, Ponting believes that going with Konstas could pay long-term dividends for Australia.
He compared Konstas's early career with his own, saying the young player appears more assertive and proactive.
"Sam seems like a different character than what I was coming into an Australian team," Ponting said, emphasizing Konstas's potential to grow on the international stage.
Stats
Konstas's debut series against India and First-Class cricket stats
The 19-year-old got off to a great start against India in the first innings of the fourth BGT Test, managing a half-century (57 off 121 balls).
In the second innings, he managed just eight off 18 balls.
In the final Test, Konstas recorded paltry scores of 23 (first innings) and 22 (second innings).
Overall, in FC cricket, the batter owns 831 runs (13 matches) at an average of 39.57. He also boasts two tons and four fifties according to ESPNcricinfo.