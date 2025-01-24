What's the story

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has backed 19-year-old Sam Konstas for the opener's spot in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

However, this comes even as there have been talks of Travis Head and Usman Khawaja being in contention for the same.

Meanwhile, Ponting backed Konstas to Sydney Morning Herald, saying "I think they'll pick Konstas and I think they should pick Konstas."

