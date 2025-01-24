What's the story

Madhya Pradesh took the driver's seat in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Kerala on day two.

The match, being played at the Greenfield International Stadium, witnessed MP's bowlers bundling out Kerala for a paltry 167 runs in just over a session. This made the contest a second-innings battle.

Although they trailed by seven runs in their first innings, MP ended the day at a solid 140/2.

Shubham Sharma, who is unbeaten on 46, attained a special feat.