Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team captain Paras Dogra has expressed his disappointment with the standards of umpiring in their recent Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai.

The veteran cricketer, who has played more than 140 First-Class games and is in his last cricket season, hoped for better attention from match officials.

Meanwhile, he stated poor umpiring "has been going on for years now," to reporters after the end of the day's play.

