J&K skipper Dogra criticizes umpiring standards in Ranji Trophy
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team captain Paras Dogra has expressed his disappointment with the standards of umpiring in their recent Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai.
The veteran cricketer, who has played more than 140 First-Class games and is in his last cricket season, hoped for better attention from match officials.
Meanwhile, he stated poor umpiring "has been going on for years now," to reporters after the end of the day's play.
Here's what the veteran skipper had to say.
Disputed calls
Controversial decisions mar J&K's Ranji Trophy match
The match was marred by controversial decisions involving Mumbai players Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane.
On the second day, umpire Sundaram Ravi, an ICC elite panel discard, missed a clear edge off Iyer's bat.
The incident happened in the 16th over when Iyer went for a drive against seamer Umar Nazir.
However, despite the audible nick and later confirmation by replays, Ravi seemed to have missed this important call.
Umpiring oversight
Dogra calls for increased vigilance from umpires
In another incident, Ravi first gave Mumbai captain Rahane out, but called him back after considering Nazir's delivery a no-ball.
However, sadly there was no replay to confirm this decision.
Meanwhile, Dogra was frustrated with these oversights and said, "What to say. This has been going on for years and there's nothing much that we can do about it."
Additionally, he agreed that umpires are human beings but stated that they could be more vigilant.
Match outlook
Dogra praises Thakur's performance, remains hopeful
Despite the umpiring controversies, Dogra lauded Shardul Thakur's unbeaten century (113*) which helped Mumbai claim a lead of 188 runs by the end of the second day.
He called it "one of the best innings (in domestic cricket) that I have seen."
The J&K skipper is still hopeful of his team's chances if they can restrict the target to under 250 runs.
End of Day 2
Mumbai lead by 188 runs at end of Day 2
On Day 1 of the match, J&K bowlers managed to bundle out Mumbai for a paltry 120 runs, while Thakur managed 51 runs.
However, Mumbai's bowlers fought back strongly and restricted J&K to 206 runs. J&K got an 86-run lead in the first innings. Shardul managed 2/39 with the ball.
Currently, at the end of day 2, Mumbai have managed 274/7, leading by 188 runs and would look to set a big target.